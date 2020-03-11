Tom Hanks announces he and his wife have COVID-19

Tom Hanks, left, and Rita Wilson arrive at the Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special at Rockefeller Plaza on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. Associated Press

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday night via social media that he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks, the beloved star of "Forrest Gump" and "Apollo 13," said in his Twitter post that he and Wilson "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. ... Slight fevers too.

"To play things right ... we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia, where deadline.com reports Hanks was to film his role as Col. Tom Parker in an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

"We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks' statement read. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated."