St. Charles joins Chicago in canceling St. Patrick's parade due to coronavirus concerns

The dyeing of the Chicago River also has been canceled. Daily Herald File Photo

St. Charles has joined Chicago in canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend amid rising concerns of the coronavirus, organizers said.

The annual St. Charles parade, scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon, typically draws thousands of spectators to the city's downtown Main Street.

Upon hearing of the cancellation of three Chicago parades and the dyeing of the Chicago River, the St. Charles parade committee decided to follow suit "after long deliberation," according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

"We wanted to preserve this community event to continue the St. Patrick's Parade tradition," Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said. "We are heartbroken, but want to make sure we do our due diligence in keeping everyone safe."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced this morning that all St. Patrick's Day weekend events have been postponed "as part of precautionary measures to protect health and safety," she said on Twitter. That includes the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, as well as the South Side and Northwest Side Irish parades on Sunday.

Naperville and Palatine are among the other suburban communities debating the fate of their weekend festivities. Organizers of Lake Villa's St. Patrick's Day parade say their event is still on.

Chicago is not the only city to cancel St. Patrick's Day festivities, Boston and Dublin have also canceled events too.