No luck of the Irish: Naperville, St. Charles, East Dundee cancel parades

Naperville, St. Charles and East Dundee have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades in response to growing fears about the coronavirus. Daily Herald File Photo

Naperville, St. Charles and East Dundee have joined Chicago in canceling St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend amid rising concerns of the coronavirus.

The suburban parades and other associated events typically draw thousands of spectators. But with the number of coronavirus cases increasing in Illinois, event organizers say they are following a recommendation by public health officials to avoid large gatherings as a way to prevent the disease from spreading.

"We must always stay mindful of the necessary steps that need to be taken to keep the public safe," East Dundee Village President Lael Miller said in an announcement Wednesday morning. "This cancellation serves as an important reminder that everyone has an important role to play in protecting the public health."

The annual Thom McNamee Memorial Dundee St. Patrick's Day Parade and Kilted 5K were scheduled to take place Saturday in the heart of the village. Organizers are now debating whether to also nix a St. Patrick's fireworks show planned for March 21.

The St. Charles St. Patrick's Parade, also scheduled for Saturday, is a long-standing tradition that attracts large crowds to downtown Main Street. Upon hearing of the cancellation of three Chicago parades, the St. Charles parade committee decided to follow suit "after long deliberation," according to the St. Charles Business Alliance.

"We are heartbroken, but want to make sure we do our due diligence in keeping everyone safe," Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said.

In Naperville, the St. Patrick's Day Parade and 5K may be merely postponed as city officials work with event organizers to find a possible future date. Saturday's festivities were canceled "out of an abundance of caution for the health of our community and to eliminate unnecessary risk for the public," according to a statement from the city.

The move was supported by the parade's organizing group, West Suburban Irish, President Mike Reilly said. Club leaders plan to discuss possible next steps Wednesday.

"In something with the possible severity of this, I think you want to err on the side of caution," Reilly said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday that all St. Patrick's Day weekend events have been postponed "as part of precautionary measures to protect health and safety." That includes the downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, as well as the South Side and Northwest Side Irish parades on Sunday.

Palatine is among the other communities debating the fate of its weekend festivities. Organizers of Lake Villa's St. Patrick's Day parade say their event is still on.

• Daily Herald staff writer Marie Wilson contributed to this report.