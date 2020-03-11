McHenry County health officials call for canceling events

The McHenry County Department of Health is urging municipalities and organizations to consider postponing nonessential public events and meetings.

The recommendation comes after a McHenry County resident in his late teens recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness. People who are at higher risk are encouraged to avoid crowds as much as possible.

MCDH Public Health Administrator Melissa Adamson said it is unknown how the McHenry County teen was exposed to the virus, which is why it's best to be cautious to reduce the risk of community spread.

"Now is the time to begin educating the public about social distancing to reduce community spread of COVID-19," Adamson said.