Lake County sheriff searching for man charged with sex crimes

The Lake County sheriff's department is seeking the public's help in finding a man wanted on a $2 million arrest warrant who has been charged with several sex crimes.

Sheriff's office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Wednesday that Angel Corrales-Lopez, 28, formerly of North Chicago, is believed to be going between the Round Lake and Waukegan areas to avoid capture.

Covelli said Corrales-Lopez is charged with three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under 13, one count of photographing a child under the age of 18 in unclothed, lewd exhibition, and one count of possessing child pornography.

North Chicago police investigated Corrales-Lopez and issued the $2 million arrest warrant for him in September. The Lake County sheriff's office posted about Corrales-Lopez on its Facebook page Wednesday to enlist the public's help in finding him, Covelli said.

Corrales-Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the Facebook post.

Those with information about Corrales-Lopez are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222, message @LakeCoILSheriff on Facebook Messenger or email TSieber@lakecountyil.gov.