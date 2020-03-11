Lake County clerk suggests precautions when voting

The Lake County Clerk's Office is supplying sanitizing wipes in all 16 early and 121 Election Day voting sites for routine cleaning of frequently touched marking materials and voting equipment to help reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19, Clerk Robin O'Connor said in a news release.

Early Voting judges are wiping touch screen ballot marking devices every half hour. And, O'Connor said she is recommending voters bring their own black or blue ink pen to their voting site to sign their ballot application and mark their ballot.

Pens are provided, O'Connor said, but voters bringing their own pen will limit their physical contact at the voting site to practically just the paper ballot.