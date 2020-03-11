Father, son, arrested in 3-pound Aurora area marjuana bust

A father and son have been arrested and charged with felony marijuana possession Tuesday after authorities said they searched their Aurora-area house and seized 3 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, a loaded gun and $11,000.

Hector Renya Sr., 64, and Hector Reyna Jr., 30, were arrested and charged after officers from the Kane County Special Investigations Unit searched their house on the 200 block of Parkside Avenue near Aurora after a monthlong investigation into possible drug dealing from that location, officials said Wednesday in a media release.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said there was no evidence the marijuana was purchased at a dispensary. It had a street value of about $5,000, he said.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois, but residents are allowed to possess only 30 grams, which is a little more than an ounce.

Reyna Sr. is charged with manufacture/delivery of 500 grams to 2,000 grams of cannabis, a felony that carries a sentence ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and possession of a controlled substance.

Reyna Sr. is held at the Kane County jail on $30,000 bail, meaning he must post $3,000 to be released while the case is pending.

He is due in court March 18.

Reyna Jr. is charged with one count of possession of 100 to 500 grams of cannabis, a felony that carries a sentence ranging from probation to three years in prison. Reyna Jr. was released on his own recognizance. He is due in court April 16.