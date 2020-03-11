Elgin providing hand sanitizing, asking screening questions

The city of Elgin has set up hand sanitizing stations, along with information about the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at all front counters of buildings where the public interacts with city staff members, according to a news release.

All 911 operators and fire department first responders have been trained to ask screening questions related to coronavirus when they handle certain medical calls. Emergency medical services (EMS) staff and firefighters are equipped with personal protective equipment -- masks, face shields and gowns -- that they use when necessary, and always have gloves and eye protection, city spokeswoman Molly Gillespie said.

Building maintenance staff will have frequent cleaning and disinfection cycles for public facilities, including restrooms, kitchens, doors and walkways.

Self-sanitizing wipe stations are available in fitness center areas, and users are being encouraged to clean fitness equipment before and after use.

Also, the Elgin Fire Department is equipped with Biomist to treat city facilities if necessary. "Biomist takes the antimicrobial power of concentrated alcohol and atomizes it into a nonflammable, penetrating mist that kills pathogens," the release said.