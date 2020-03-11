Coronavirus state count at 25, including 1 new in Lake County, 2 in Arlington Heights

Illinois cases of COVID-19 have risen to 25, including a Lake County man and two others being treated in Arlington Heights, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing Wednesday.

The state's caseload of illnesses caused by the new coronavirus is up from 19 on Tuesday and 11 on Monday.

The new cases include a man from Lake County in his 50s and five people from Chicago or suburban Cook County ranging in age from 40s to 80s.

Arlington Heights-based Northwest Community Healthcare is treating two of those patients -- one of whom is in isolation at Northwest Community Hospital while the other is quarantined at home.

The Illinois General Assembly has postponed its legislative session until March 24 in an effort to reduce the spread of the disease, Pritzker said.

Pritzker also advised people to consider voting by mail. Thursday is the last day to request a vote-by-mail ballot; residents should contact their local election authority, some of which offer online applications, and more information is available at elections.il.gov.

The governor praised Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for canceling Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade and Sunday's South Side Irish parade. "It's a tough call but it's the right call," he said.

"Going into the weekend, make smart choices and maintain good health practices," Pritzker said. "It's on all of us to minimize the spread" of COVID-19.

Pritzker said he is working with Major League Baseball, Chicago and state officials regarding policies for baseball games as Opening Day approaches on March 26.

Neither of the new patients being treated at Northwest Community Healthcare are related to two previous coronavirus patients treated by the hospital and they are not connected to each other, officials said.

The patient at the hospital is stable and doing well, according to NCH. Both infections appear to be travel-related, officials added.

While the Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed both new cases, their tests remain to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Due to patient privacy, no further information can be released about the two new cases, NCH officials said.

Northwest Community Healthcare's top priority remains keeping patients, staff and the community safe while continuing to follow CDC protocols and working closely with all relevant public health departments, officials said.

Officials are working on identifying and actively monitoring people who were in contact with the two new patients in order to reduce the risk of further transmission.