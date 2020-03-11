Contaminant found in ground water near Geneva

Waste Management of Illinois is offering to pay for hookups to Geneva city water for residents and businesses outside city limits after a contaminant, classified as a possible carcinogen, was found in the ground water.

"This will not cost the city or residents any money," Waste Management consultant Jim Prescott told the city council during Monday's committee of the whole meeting.

Residents of Settler's Hill and Midway subdivisions filled the council chambers as Prescott, joined by Waste Management representatives Rod Stipe and Lisa Disbrow, said the contaminant 1,4-dioxane, was detected in 2017. The affected area is bordered by the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on the north, Kirk Road on the east, Fabyan Parkway on the south and Settler's Hill Golf Course on the west.

The ground water flows in a northeast direction, Stipe said. The contaminant has been found just outside the area on the grounds of the Elfstrom Events Center.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, or IEPA, in 2013 added 1,4-dioxane to its list of harmful compounds, Prescott said. Small amounts of the contaminant are used in shampoos and other household products.

The amount found in the ground water is "very low," Prescott said. The IEPA requires a report if the amount found is 7.7 parts per billion, which is "equal to a drop of water in an Olympic-size pool."

Stipe said 1,4-dioxane is an emerging contaminant in ground water programs. He said he "can't speak to the harm" of 1,4-dioxane but it is classified as a possible carcinogen.

Geneva's Water Division Superintendent Bob Van Gyseghem said the city wells, which are on the far west side of town, have all been tested and show no sign of the contaminant.

Prescott said Waste Management, while investigating the situation, has provided bottled water to residents in the affected area for the past 18 months. A petition for Geneva water service, at this time signed by 29 of the 39 residents, will be presented to the city.

Although there is no obligation to do so, municipalities can provide water service to homes and businesses outside the city limits, City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins said.

She said once a petition is submitted, the city will begin working toward an agreement.

"We will do it as expeditiously as possible," Dawkins said.

"How do we have (the contaminant) for a year and a half and we're just looking at it now?" Alderman Mike Clements asked.

"Regulations are very prescriptive," Stipe said.

He said officials use elaborate detection-monitoring systems and any findings must be confirmed. It takes time to get the testing wells into the ground and that information is submitted to the state agencies to begin an investigation. They then determine a solution that offers the most long-term resolution for residents.

Pat O'Brien, co-owner of CLC Lubricants on Old Kirk Road, said he is concerned about taxes if his business is connected to city water.

Mayor Kevin Burns said Geneva is not required to annex the properties if they provide city water and they will not pursue annexation.