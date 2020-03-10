Waukegan murder suspect claims self-defense as trial opens

A Waukegan man was acting in self-defense when he stabbed another man to death during a 2018 brawl outside a restaurant, his defense lawyer told jurors Tuesday during opening statements in a first-degree murder trial.

Jonathan Celis, 25, is charged in connection with the Feb. 25, 2018, slaying of Oscar R. Castaneda, 24, of Waukegan, outside of La Canoa restaurant on South Green Bay Road in Waukegan.

Celis' attorney, Thomas Meyers, told jurors his client was punched by seven people during the early morning altercation before he stabbed Castaneda. Meyers said Castaneda threatened Celis and Celis' friends before the fatal stabbing.

However, Assistant Lake County State's Attorney Ken LaRue said in his opening statement that Castaneda was the fourth person Celis stabbed during the fight, which involved more than 20 people. LaRue also walked jurors through surveillance video of the brawl, which started when a man punched Celis believing he had grabbed his girlfriend at the restaurant.

Celis has been in custody at the Lake County jail since his arrest. If convicted of first-degree murder, he faces up to 60 years in prison.