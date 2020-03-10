New name, logo and identity for Adler arts center in Libertyville

The newly named Adler Arts Center is at 1700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Libertyville. The new name, along with a new logo, is part of an effort to generate more interest in the center. Courtesy of Adler Arts Center

The new logo of the Adler Arts Center in Libertyville. The community arts center has rebranded from the David Adler Music and Arts Center. Courtesy of Adler Arts Center

Libertyville's nonprofit community arts center housed in the historic home of renowned architect David Adler has refreshed its image for the first time in 40 years.

The rebranding of David Adler Music and Arts Center to the Adler Arts Center is intended to make residents more familiar with what the center has to offer and promote music and arts as a key part of everyday life.

A new website, logo, graphics and other elements were introduced Friday.

"The first step is creating a modern, exciting look that makes our citizens want to participate in their community and bring them to a place like the Adler Arts Center," said Executive Director Amy Williams.

The home on the east side of Milwaukee Avenue long has been a haven for arts-related activities, but the effort in recent years has been to make it more mainstream.

"We are trying to progressively change the design and make it more appealing for younger people but keep the relevance of the history," said Williams' daughter, Ellen, the operations and marketing director.

The home and adjoining property were donated to the village after Adler died in 1949. Visual artists who began to use the house for exhibits, classes and meetings founded the Libertyville Arts Center in 1957.

In 1975, the Libertyville School of Folk and Old Time Music -- now the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago -- began sharing the house. That group held weekly open stage/jam sessions and a series of folk music classes.

The two were merged in 1980 as the David Adler Music and Arts Center, a name that endured for 40 years.

A foundation occupies and operates the home and grounds that represents a portion of the donated land, under a long-term lease with the village. As landlord, the village assists with some maintenance and improvement costs that varies by year. The proposed 2020-21 budget identified $41,500 in maintenance and $62,093 in capital costs.

But the nonprofit is largely responsible for big-ticket items involving the house and 11 surrounding acres beyond the downtown core of activities. A master plan that includes major work like renovating the rear terrace, fencing the property and creating new parking has been estimated at nearly $2 million.

"We haven't come up with a capital plan. We're still working on it," said Amy Williams.

Besides its long running two-day annual Festival of the Arts, Adler has introduced events like a "yarn storm" in the downtown area and a community mural.

In January, Adler with the Libertyville Arts Commission introduced the Community pARTners. The initiative, through a variety of activities, is designed to focus public attention on the value and contribution of the arts to the health and happiness of the community.

"The biggest thing is we want to be part of the 'group' and loved like everything else in Libertyville is loved," said Amy Williams. "We're getting there."