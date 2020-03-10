McHenry County moving four polling places from senior care facilities

McHenry County is relocating polling places for the March 17 primary from Valley Hi Nursing Home and three other senior care facilities as a precaution to protect residents from coronavirus.

Polling places will be moved as follows:

• Valley Hi Nursing Home, 2406 Hartland Road, Woodstock (precinct Hartland 1), will be moved across the street to the McHenry County Division of Transportation, 16111 Nelson Road, Woodstock.

• The Fountains at Crystal Lake, 965 Brighton Circle, Crystal Lake (precinct Nunda 14), will be moved to Calvary Assembly of God, 5906 S. Route 31, Crystal Lake.

• Eastgate Manor, 101 Eastgate Drive, Algonquin (precincts Algonquin 14 and 56), will be moved to St. Margaret Mary Ministry Center, 113 S. Hubbard St., Algonquin.

• Heritage Woods of McHenry, 4609 W. Crystal Lake Road, McHenry, (precincts McHenry 7, 23 and 26), will be moved to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 404 N. Green St., McHenry.