 

Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights cancels March events

  • Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights is regular host of community lunches, tutorials and other events, but officials said Tuesday they are canceling the rest of their March calendar in light of worries over the coronavirus.

Daily Herald report
Updated 3/10/2020 8:08 PM

Lutheran Home, the senior living community in Arlington Heights, on Tuesday canceled all of its activities and events for the remainder of March in light of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

Lutheran Home officials said in making the decision to suspend scheduled events, including lunches, exercise sessions and support groups, they are following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

While all March events have been canceled, a decision about April activities hasn't been made, officials said.

