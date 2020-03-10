In early vote, St. Charles aldermen deny recreational pot sales at Zen Leaf

Selling recreational marijuana might not be an option for a St. Charles medical dispensary after its request to change the city's zoning code was shot down in a preliminary vote by aldermen.

Zen Leaf has been asking the city to permit adult-use cannabis sales in the limited manufacturing district, which would be a necessary step ahead of the company's second proposal to allow the special use at its shop at 3714 Illinois Ave.

Months of deliberation among city officials -- and negotiations with neighbors -- came to a head Monday, when the planning and development committee voted 5-4 to deny both of Zen Leaf's applications. The city council is expected to take a final vote next week.

"The ink isn't even dry yet on our first ordinance allowing recreational cannabis to be sold in St. Charles," Alderman David Pietryla said after the meeting. "This is not the time to make changes."

The special use provisions approved by the city council last fall limit recreational pot sales to the community business and regional business zoning districts. No more than two shops are allowed in town, one of which must be linked to a medical cannabis facility that has operated for at least a year in St. Charles.

Zen Leaf is the only business that qualifies. The problem is that its state license is tied to its shop in the St. Charles Commons complex, which is outside the permitted zoning districts.

That could change if the state legislature passes a bill allowing dispensaries to relocate within the same medical district, said Anthony Marsico, Zen Leaf's executive vice president of retail. But even if the proposal passes this spring, he said, it could take another year or more for the company to find a new location, secure a special use and complete any construction within one of St. Charles' approved districts.

"That's a concern for us from a business perspective," Marsico said.

Pietryla and Alderman William Turner supported the city's initial set of adult-use marijuana regulations, which Turner called "very generous" considering the controversial nature of the issue. Changing the zoning code so soon to accommodate a specific business would do nothing more than "weaken the ordinance," he said.

Aldermen Art Lemke, Maureen Lewis and Ron Silkaitis also voted against Zen Leaf's proposals.

Zen Leaf representatives have argued that their recreational operations would be vastly similar to the medical use already allowed within the limited manufacturing district. The key differences would be the credentials required for customers to enter the facility and a probable increase in activity, which studies have shown won't hurt traffic or parking, Marsico said.

The dispensary also has been negotiating with St. Charles Commons businesses -- particularly the Beth Fowler School of Dance -- to alleviate concerns regarding security, crowds and other potential safety issues. Though some of the owners still oppose the special use, Aldermen Dan Stellato and Lora Vitek said they're encouraged by Zen Leaf's willingness to work with neighbors.

Selling adult-use cannabis also has the potential to create jobs and generate new tax revenue for the city, Marsico said.

"We've made a concerted effort and really tried to go above and beyond to be respectful of the community," he said. "I'm confident we can positive impact this community."