Images: Wauconda Grade School's Gecko Gala Fundraiser

Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

Wauconda Grade School held its 13th annual Gecko Gala Fundraiser on Friday, March 6.Caribbean Sea Cruise was this year's theme and featured stops at four ports of call including a mechanical shark, a Mariachi band, a DJ, native games and food. More than 350 people attended the event. Firest grade student Jared Wilcox shows off his tattoo he got at the fundraiser.