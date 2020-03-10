Images: Wauconda Grade School's Gecko Gala Fundraiser
Updated 3/10/2020 11:12 AM
Wauconda Grade School held its 13th annual Gecko Gala Fundraiser on Friday, March 6. Caribbean Sea Cruise was this year's theme and featured stops at four ports of call including a mechanical shark, a Mariachi band, a DJ, native games and food. More than 350 people attended the event.
Second grade student Piper Murphey gives the mechanical shark a try.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Fourth grade student Gabriel Ramirez competes in the hula hoop contest.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
First grade student Yareni Gonzalez tries the limbo during the event.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Third grade student Mason Wojdakowski takes a chance on a raffle prize during the event.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Fift grade student Grady Hanson tries Pineapple Bowling.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Third grade studewnts Delaney Zapata and Aydee Zavaletta play the games during the event.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
First grade students Jaritza Jimenez plays shuffleboard at the fundraiser.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Fourth grade student Owen Castilla plays Pineapple Bowling.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Firest grade student Jared Wilcox shows off his tattoo he got at the fundraiser.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Second grade student Jayden Celedon plays the game Loteria during the event.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
First grade student Kaia Marconi poses for a photo on the mechanical shark.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Kindergarten student Quinn Crookham with the prize bin at the basketball game.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
Students Irwin Tellez and Kelwing Tellez play music with staff member Jose Verdusco.
Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School
