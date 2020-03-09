Two injured in overnight Gages Lake fire Monday
Updated 3/9/2020 5:11 PM
Two people were injured in an apartment fire in Gages Lake early Monday morning, according to the Grayslake Fire Protection District.
One person was hospitalized and the other was treated and released at the scene, according to a message posted on the Grayslake fire's Facebook page Monday.
Fire crews arrived at 1:22 a.m. to the 33600 block of Evergreen Drive in Gages Lake to find a two-story, six-unit apartment complex on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was in a lower-level garage area, according to the release by Battalion Chief James Weidman Monday.
Two of the apartments were deemed uninhabitable, leading to five people being displaced, according to officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
