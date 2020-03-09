Sports betting launches in Illinois with first wager at Rivers Casino
Updated 3/9/2020 3:44 PM
All sports bets are on in Illinois.
The Land of Lincoln became the 15th state to play host to a legal sports wager as Rivers Casino in Des Plaines opened the state's first sportsbook Monday morning, introducing Illinois' latest gambling foray -- one that officials are betting will help bankroll an ambitious capital plan for the cash-strapped state.
For the ballyhooed first bet, Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk put $100 down on his hometown White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds.
