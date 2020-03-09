 

Sports betting launches in Illinois with first wager at Rivers Casino

  • Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk makes Illinois' first sportsbook wager and puts $100 down Monday on the White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

    Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk makes Illinois' first sportsbook wager and puts $100 down Monday on the White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

  • The sports betting parlor at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines opened to the public Monday morning.

    The sports betting parlor at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines opened to the public Monday morning. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

 
All sports bets are on in Illinois.

The Land of Lincoln became the 15th state to play host to a legal sports wager as Rivers Casino in Des Plaines opened the state's first sportsbook Monday morning, introducing Illinois' latest gambling foray -- one that officials are betting will help bankroll an ambitious capital plan for the cash-strapped state.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

For the ballyhooed first bet, Blackhawks announcer Eddie Olczyk put $100 down on his hometown White Sox to win the American League pennant at 16-to-1 odds.

