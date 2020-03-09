Pritzker issues disaster proclamation; four new Chicago-area patients diagnosed

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday issued a disaster proclamation for Illinois aimed at garnering funds to fight coronavirus. Courtesy of State of Illinois/March 5, 2020

With the state's coronavirus count mounting, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Illinois Monday, which enables it to receive federal funding and resources to fight the disease.

"This decision will build on already robust response," Pritzker said at a briefing.

The state's tally of coronavirus cases has increased to 11, up from seven on the weekend, officials said.

The new cases are in Chicago -- two are related to a Chicago special education teacher who fell ill from the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle also issued a disaster proclamation for Cook as a "proactive" measure.

The four people who most recently were diagnosed with the coronavirus are "in good condition," Cook County Department of Public Health official Allison Arwady said.

At a briefing earlier, Centers for Disease Control physician Nancy Messonnier elaborated on who's at greatest risk for the contagious disease.

"But again -- based on what we know -- we do not expect most people to develop serious illness," said Nancy Messonnier, CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases director.

• Chinese researchers studied 70,000 coronavirus cases and found in 80% the illness was mild and people recovered, Messonnier said, while 15% to 20% of people contracted serious illnesses.

• Children are at a low risk of developing coronavirus. "It seems to be a disease that affects adults and most seriously older adults," Messonnier said.

• Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of becoming infected and "the risk increases with age," Messonnier said.

• The highest risk of falling seriously ill from the coronavirus is in people older than 80 or individuals with serious underlying health conditions, such as heart disease or diabetes.

The CDC advises people at higher risks to avoid cruise ship vacations or long plane flights.

Americans should also consider stocking up on essentials gradually just in case someone falls ill, but don't overdo it, Messonnier advised.

"This is the time for people to prepare, but not to clear out the shelves," she said.