Long Grove church event Sunday aims to bridge political divide

Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a communitywide conversation, "Talking Across the Political Divide -- a Better Angels Workshop," from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the church fellowship hall at 1660 Checker Road, Long Grove.

The event aims to provide the skills necessary to have respectful conversations that bring clarity to differences, establish common ground and affirm the importance of relationships. Participants will have the opportunity to practice these skills in a safe environment.

Participation is free, but registration is required. Visit hopelutheran-elca.org and click "News" for the link to register. For more information, contact the church office at (847) 634-2070.

Hope Lutheran recently launched the Creating Community Committee dedicated to spreading love and eradicating hate through education, understanding, tolerance, and positive action.

Better Angels is a national citizens' movement to reduce political polarization in the U.S. by bringing liberals and conservatives together to understand each other beyond stereotypes, forming red/blue community alliances, teaching practical skills for communicating across political differences and making a strong public argument for depolarization.