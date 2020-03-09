GOP legislators want answers from Oberweis

The Republicans running for their party's nomination in the 14th Congressional District primary are, from top left, Anthony Catella, Ted Gradel, Jerry Evans and Catalina Lauf and, from bottom left, James Marter, Jim Oberweis and Sue Rezin.

Six state representatives issued a statement Monday seeking more complete answers from fellow Republican Jim Oberweis in response to a complaint filed with the Federal Election Commission.

State Sen. Sue Rezin, a Morris Republican, filed a complaint against Oberweis, a state senator from Sugar Grove, last week that essentially accused him of money laundering his campaign funds by lobbying Republicans for donations to his 14th Congressional District campaign and then sending them donations from his state campaign fund.

Oberweis and Rezin are among seven candidates in the March 17 primary vying for the GOP nomination to run against incumbent Lauren Underwood, a Naperville Democrat, in November.

State Reps. Mark Batinic of Plainfield, Tom Demmer of Dixon, Jeff Keicher of Sycamore, Dan Ugaste of Geneva, Steve Reick of Woodstock and Grant Wehrli of Naperville issued the statement Monday.

"As state legislators who represent portions of Illinois' 14th Congressional District, we have chosen to remain neutral in the Republican congressional nomination, but the latest allegations surrounding the questionable fundraising practices by Sen. Jim Oberweis are too concerning to ignore," according to the statement.

According to Rezin's complaint, on Feb. 6, Oberweis spoke on the phone with the LaSalle County State's Attorney Karen Donnelly, who is running for reelection.

According to an affidavit, Donnelly said she would donate $500 to the Jim 2020 Committee and he said he would donate to hers. On Feb. 10, The Friends of Karen Donnelly received a $1,000 check from Friends of Jim Oberweis, signed by Oberweis, according to the affidavit from Donnelly, who produced a copy of the check.

Oberweis campaign spokesman Travis Akin said there is no record of a $500 donation from Donnelly.

Oberweis's response to Rezin's allegations last week was to dismiss them as "smear tactics."

On Monday, Oberweis said he reached out to Donnelly at the request of a friend who told him she was a good conservative and needed some fundraising help.

"At no point was there any quid pro quo that Donnelly would contribute to my campaign. I have donated to Republican candidates my entire adult life and the donation to Donnelly was no exception," the statement read.

"I would not be a good candidate if I did not ask others to help our campaign. It is a shame that something that was done as a favor to help a fellow Republican win has been so greatly distorted."

The other Republicans in the 14th Congressional District race are Anthony Catella of St. Charles, Ted Gradel of Naperville, Jerry Evans of Warrenville, Catalina Lauf of Woodstock and James Marter of Oswego.