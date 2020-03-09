Chicago man identified as victim in Barrington Hills house party shooting

Barrington Hills police have identified 28-year-old Sean B. Patton of Chicago as the victim of the fatal shooting during a house party early Saturday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner's office previously ruled Patton's death a homicide, saying he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

As police and the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team continued their investigation of the slaying, a possible violation of local law through the apparent short-term rental of the house via Airbnb also is under scrutiny by law enforcement.

Barrington Hills has long emphasized its ban on commercial use of residential properties, Mayor Martin McLaughlin said.

"During my time in office, we have had very limited need to address anything even close to this," he added.

Airbnb issued a statement over the weekend saying it bars open-invite parties at properties it rents.

Police were called to the home on the 300 block of Old Sutton Road at 3:22 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired arrived to find Patton dead from gunshot wounds. A preliminary investigation revealed that a large party was being held at the home by people who live outside the village, police said.

In April 2016, Lake Barrington officials banned short-term house rentals only days after guests driving home from a party held at an Airbnb rental fired a gun at other guests along Route 14 in Barrington, about five miles from the house they'd left.

"I think it's been pretty effective," said Lake Barrington Village Administrator Karen Daulton Lange, who was a village trustee at the time.

She said she could recall at least one instance in which a prospective short-term rental was stopped before it occurred when the village learned of it. She did not know of any instances of the village learning of a short-term rental after the fact since the law was passed.

Barrington Area Council of Governments Executive Director Janet Agnoletti said her agency has been opposing any state bills seeking to prohibit local governments from regulating short-term rentals during the past few years.