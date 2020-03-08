Police: Investigation into deadly Barrington Hills shooting continues

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal shooting of a man killed early Saturday morning during a house party at a rented Barrington Hills home, but they offered no new details about the slaying or the victim's identity Sunday.

A Barrington Hills police vehicle and a truck from the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team stood guard behind yellow caution tape Sunday morning outside the residence in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road, a secluded area of large homes and sprawling fields.

Officers called to the home at 3:22 a.m. Saturday on a report of shots fired arrived to find the dead man, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office on Sunday said the man died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide,

A preliminary investigation revealed that a large party was being held at the home by people who live outside Barrington Hills and had rented the property on a short-term basis, reportedly through Airbnb.

Airbnb issued a statement in response, saying "The safety of our community is our priority. We are outraged by the reported criminal violence and are in touch with local law enforcement to support their investigation."

The statement also noted that Airbnb bans open invite parties at properties it rents.

Barrington Hills Mayor Martin McLaughlin said Airbnb rentals are prohibited by village regulations.

"If this was a commercial enterprise that was renting property without a homeowner present, then that already does not comply with our current village code, and that would be a violation," he said.

McLaughlin said he is not aware of who was renting the property.

Records from the Cook County treasurer's office show that the latest property tax bill for the property was sent to the real estate investment firm TwinRock in Clarendon Hills. A call and email to a company spokesman was not immediately returned Sunday.

McLaughlin called the shooting an "obviously a tragic event."

"The objective of our community, like all, is for residential enjoyment, peace and quiet and tranquility," he said. "It appears just based on the early stages of this investigation that this was far outside of what a residential setting would allow. But again, it's obviously tragic for the people that were there and for those that were killed or injured. So we are just as upset about this as, I'm certain, that the participants were."