No chill, no problem at Palatine's Chilly Chili Ride
While the conditions weren't quite as advertised, nobody was complaining about the unseasonably warm weather Sunday as the Bike Palatine Club held its annual Chilly Chili Ride through the village.
Under sunny skies and with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and beyond, the 7-plus-mile trek took bicyclists from Durty Nellie's in Palatine's downtown through local neighborhoods and back.
After the ride, participants were invited to stop in Durty Nellie's and take part in the 7th annual Palatine Firefighters Local 4588 Chili Cook-Off, when top chefs from local fire departments and restaurants competed for the title of best chili.
Proceeds from the cook off support a variety of firefighter charities, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Knox Box Program, After the Fire Program and more.