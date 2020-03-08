Dozens travel to Naperville to give 'A Pint for Kim'

Marti Szumnarski of Dayton, Ohio looks over the raffle items during the "A Pint for Kim" blood donation event Sunday at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Paul Hennessy of Los Angeles flew in to participate in the "A Pint for Kim" blood donation event Sunday at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Memory boards filled with photos of Kim Sandford enjoying her life were on display Sunday during the "A Pint for Kim" blood donation event at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Angela Dillon of Chicago enters the raffle during the "A Pint for Kim" blood donation event held Sunday in honor of Kim Sandford at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Dillon is a friend of Sandford's mother. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Erica Gibson of Versiti Blood Center collects a blood donation from Bill Blumthal of Naperville during the "A Pint for Kim" donation event Sunday at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Robert Sandford was the first, but far from the last, person to give blood Sunday at the "A Pint for Kim" donation event held in honor of his late wife, Kim Sandford, at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Kim Sanford gets to see the Stanley Cup trophy with her husband, Rob, and their sons JD and Ricky at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Kim received treatment for cancer at Edward, before moving to a hospice. Courtesy of Sanford Family

Donors filled Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville on Sunday for the "A Pint for Kim" blood donation event held in honor of Kim Sandford, who died Tuesday after a long fight with cancer. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Robert Sandford was the first person to give blood Sunday at the "A Pint for Kim" donation event held in honor of his late wife, Kim Sandford, at Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville. Vania Muhammad of Aurora and Versiti Blood Center performed the blood collection for Sandford. Mark Black for the Daily Herald

Just days after Kim Sandford's tragic death, friends, family and dozens of others came to her hometown of Naperville from near and far on Sunday to honor her memory and offer help to others fighting the same courageous battles.

The A Pint for Kim blood drive drew hundreds of blood donors to Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville -- so many, in fact, that organizers had to start early and planned to stay late to handle the overwhelming response.

Sanford died Tuesday, almost eight years after she first was diagnosed was cancer. She was 49 and leaves behind a husband of 23 years, Rob Sandford, and their two sons, Ricky, 13, and JD, 11.

During her years of treatment, she often received blood and platelet transfusions, helping her to fight the illness and extend her life. Recognizing the importance of blood donations to her and other cancer patients, Sandford's sisters, Kristyn Jo Benedyk and Kathleen Fuglsang, organized Sunday's blood drive as the start of an effort to collect 100,000 pints of donated blood by the end of the year.

Fittingly, it was Rob Sanford who made the first donation Sunday. He was far from alone, as dozens lined up behind him and more donors arrived throughout the day, some traveling from as far as Ohio and California to give blood in Kim's honor.

For more information on the donation drive, visit www.facebook.com/apintforKim/.