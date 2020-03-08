Dozens travel to Naperville to give 'A Pint for Kim'
Just days after Kim Sandford's tragic death, friends, family and dozens of others came to her hometown of Naperville from near and far on Sunday to honor her memory and offer help to others fighting the same courageous battles.
The A Pint for Kim blood drive drew hundreds of blood donors to Iron Gate Motor Condos in Naperville -- so many, in fact, that organizers had to start early and planned to stay late to handle the overwhelming response.
Sanford died Tuesday, almost eight years after she first was diagnosed was cancer. She was 49 and leaves behind a husband of 23 years, Rob Sandford, and their two sons, Ricky, 13, and JD, 11.
During her years of treatment, she often received blood and platelet transfusions, helping her to fight the illness and extend her life. Recognizing the importance of blood donations to her and other cancer patients, Sandford's sisters, Kristyn Jo Benedyk and Kathleen Fuglsang, organized Sunday's blood drive as the start of an effort to collect 100,000 pints of donated blood by the end of the year.
Fittingly, it was Rob Sanford who made the first donation Sunday. He was far from alone, as dozens lined up behind him and more donors arrived throughout the day, some traveling from as far as Ohio and California to give blood in Kim's honor.
For more information on the donation drive, visit www.facebook.com/apintforKim/.