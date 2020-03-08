Clark Weber, who rose to fame as a rock and roll disc jockey in the 60s, dies at 89

Radio personality Clark Weber speaks to fans during an appearance at the Grayslake Public Library in 2010. Weber, who rose to fame as a Top 40 disc jockey in the early 1960s, died Saturday at 89. Daily Herald File Photo, 2010

As a pioneering rock and roll disc jockey in the 1960s and for decades later as a multifaceted talk show host, Clark Weber entertained generations of Chicago radio listeners with impeccable style, class and professionalism.

Beloved by fans as "Mother Weber's Oldest Son," the legendary broadcaster, program director, advertising executive and industry elder statesman died of cancer Saturday in Evanston. He was 89.

"Clark was quick-witted, warm and smooth -- a pro's pro whether it was rock and roll or news talk," said Bob Sirott, a longtime colleague and morning host at news/talk WGN 720-AM. "He set the bar high on the air and more importantly off the air as a mentor, counselor, friend and cheerleader for those lucky enough to get to know him. Mother Weber certainly raised a gentleman."

Weber first rose to fame at Top 40 powerhouse WLS 890-AM, starting in 1961. In that golden era of the "Silver Dollar Survey," he recalled, "we offered the teenage listeners a fun time with new station jingles, great rock and roll music and a variety of contests."

The read the full story, visit www.robertfeder.com.