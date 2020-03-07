In Chicago, Bernie Sanders jabs Biden, tells backers to 'stop complaining and get involved'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., waves to supporters after a campaign rally in Chicago's Grant Park Saturday. Sanders jabbed at Joe Biden and urged an adoring youthful crowd at Grant Park on Saturday to get out the vote for him in the March 17 Illinois primary, Associated press

Bernie Sanders jabbed at Joe Biden and urged an adoring youthful crowd at Grant Park on Saturday to get out the vote for him in the March 17 Illinois primary, advising them to tell their friends to "stop complaining and get involved in the political process."

Sanders said at the top of his remarks "we all understand we are going to get behind the winner," and then left the unity theme to hit Biden on votes on the Iraq war, Wall Street bailout, trade agreements including NAFTA and the abortion related Hyde amendment.

"This campaign is for the working class of this country," Sanders said....We have the agenda that will speak to the needs of the working class."

Earlier in the day, under sunny skies, people arrived at the Petrillo Music Shell in Grant Park for an afternoon rally where Sanders spoke for about an hour. Sanders flew to Chicago from Dearborn, Michigan where he was headlining a get-out-the-vote rally this morning. Michigan votes on Tuesday. The Illinois primary is March 17.

