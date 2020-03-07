At forum, GOP hopefuls Ives, Kinzler stress problem-solving, contrasting backgrounds

Two Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for the 6th Congressional District in the March 17 primary stressed their problem-solving skills and contrasting backgrounds at a forum Saturday at the Barrington Area Library organized by the League of Women Voters of the Palatine Area.

Jeanne Ives, a former state representative and veteran who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2018, and Gordon "Jay" Kinzler, a surgeon, colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves and former Glen Ellyn park board president, agree on many issues, such as smaller government, lower taxes, supporting President Donald Trump's border wall and Second Amendment rights.

Ives pointed to Democrat J.B. Pritzker winning the governor's seat resulting in more taxes in Illinois and said voters have a choice in the upcoming election.

"Do you want more government in your life? Or do you want more freedom in your life? I stand on the side of freedom," Ives said.

Kinzler said Congressional Democrats are taking the country on a dangerous path in a socialist direction, and he was the best candidate to find common ground. "I'm a team builder, not a divider," he said.

The winner of the March 17 primary contest will advance to the Nov. 3 general election to face Democrat Sean Casten for the 2-year seat.

Both Ives and Kinzler stressed their ability to work with Democrats, albeit on different levels.

Kinzler reflected on his service on the Glen Ellyn Park District Board, where six Democrats voted for him to serve as board president and where they worked to cut spending and reduce the district's property taxes.

"I've never compromised my principles, that's just not the way I am," Kinzler said. "You have to win people over the right way.

Kinzler also noted how he has reached out to Muslims and Asian groups in the district, because "these are the people who are going to help us win this seat."

Ives pointed to her time in the General Assembly, where she was able to secure Democratic support for some of her legislative proposals. "Before I passed legislation, I had to have bipartisan support to pass anything out of the (statehouse) -- and I did so," said Ives, who's voting record demonstrates she's a solid conservative. "I have a voting record on voting for a lot of different legislation and quite frankly, my opponent does not."