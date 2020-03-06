Whooping cough case confirmed at District 25 school

A student at Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights has been diagnosed with whooping cough, according to a letter to parents from administrators.

Parents at Windsor Elementary School in Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 received notice Friday that a student has been diagnosed with pertussis, otherwise known as whooping cough.

The letter, signed by Principal Piper Boston and Assistant Principal Lindsay Anastacio, said the school has contacted the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Whooping cough symptoms include rapid coughing fits, vomiting after coughing, and exhaustion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The letter from Windsor school officials advised parents that if their children showed any symptoms, "see your doctor and keep your child home, as pertussis is highly contagious and treatment recommendations include antibiotics."

In addition, the letter informed parents about cleaning procedures at the school.

"Our typical cleaning procedures include the use of hospital-grade products that are effective against pertussis," the letter read. "This past week, our cleaning crew has already been paying extra attention to disinfecting all surfaces, including high touch areas."

Recently, District 25 announced that two employees and their children voluntarily stayed home from school after having contact with a person whose relative was exposed to coronavirus.

The employees and their children work at or attend Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive-Mary Stitt elementary schools. They recently learned their babysitter's relative, a hospital employee, was exposed to a patient with the illness, Superintendent Lori Bein informed district families in an email Sunday night.

On Wednesday, Bein said the employees and students who stayed home from school had been cleared to return.