 

'More than 100' being monitored after exposure to coronavirus patients in Arlington Heights

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 3/6/2020 12:08 PM

More than 100 people are being monitored for signs of coronavirus infection after they had contact with a man treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights or with his wife, who also contracted the disease.

Among those being monitored are health care workers and people who had community contacts with the couple, who are doing well, health authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"All of those individuals are tracked," Cook County Department of Public Health Senior Medical Officer Kirin Joshi said at a briefing organized by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield.

He said the health department is in daily contact with the individuals by email or phone. He could not immediately say how many were self-quarantined. Some of them live outside Cook County.

"It's a regional response," Joshi said, "because some of these folks live in neighboring jurisdictions."

The couple, both in their 70s, had traveled to another state with evidence of community transmissions of the coronavirus, officials said. The man became ill and his wife was infected from him.

The man was hospitalized over the weekend and Northwest Community announced Thursday he had been released. His wife did not require hospitalization but was recovering in isolation at home, where her husband will join her.

At the briefing, Durbin said one positive was that Congress passed an $8 billion package to help combat the disease in a bipartisan manner.

"The bottom line is it's a good start," Durbin said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Jay Butler said total diagnosed cases in the U.S. came to 150 with 11 deaths. Ten of the fatalities occurred in Washington State, which is enduring a major outbreak.

