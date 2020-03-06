How do you stop touching your face?

Public officials are asking us to refrain from touching our faces in light of the coronavirus risk. Yet, they quickly exhibit such behavior. Washington Post video frame grab

So really, how do you stop touching your face, as so many advise to fend off the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus? A lot of ideas have been floated in the media:

• Use tissues to tend to itches or eyeglass adjustments.

• Become aware of your compulsive behavior. Even video yourself.

• Place notes around your desk not to touch your face. Or set periodic device reminders.

• Practice with a scarf on your face, to see how often you touch it.

• Or wear gloves or tape on your fingers (although a glove itself could also carry germs).

• Sit on your hands during meetings.

• Occupy your hands with stressballs or other objects.

• Or, simply don't think about touching your face. Put another way, don't worry about it so much. "My general advice would be that people should try to reduce their stress overall, as opposed to obsessively worrying about what they touch," Stew Shankman, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University, told The New York Times.

Sources: New York Times, today.com, NBC News, Huffington Post, Washington Post