Coach Woo supporters pack Huntley District 158 meeting

Attendees applaud a public speaker voicing support for John Woo during a Huntley School District 158 Board Committee of the Whole meeting Thursday at the district's administration building in Huntley. Woo, a security guard, assistant football coach and extracurricular activities adviser, broke up a fight on school grounds and has since left the district. His supporters allege he was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

A second father, a heart of gold and brutally honest were some of the phrases used to describe former Huntley High School security guard and football coach John Woo during a Huntley Unit District 158 committee of the whole meeting Thursday.

More than 100 people, many wearing red shirts with "#savecoachwoo" emblazoned on them, packed the district board room to support Woo after his controversial departure from the district that occurred shortly after he prevented an altercation between two students.

Woo was cited with an ordinance violation of battery/causing bodily harm, a petty offense, and has a plea hearing set for 1:30 p.m. March 23 at the McHenry County courthouse.

"The defendant knowingly made physical contact of an insulting nature with (juvenile) and he grabbed (juvenile's) sweatshirt and pushed him out of a room," according to the case file.

Online petitions to reinstate Woo have gathered thousands of signatures.

Dana Wiley said the desire for attention by the students involved in the incident cost the livelihood of a respected adult who had a job to protect students and staff at the high school.

"It's a shame that the school and your board have to discipline (students) when it should be started and done at home; but if it's not done at home, what else is able to be done?" Wiley said. "I don't feel that you can keep turning a blind eye and making it worse for the majority only to protect squeaky wheels."

Several former and current students from District 158 spoke about the positive influence Woo has had on their lives and the genuine interest he had for every student. Some students, fighting back tears, said Woo's departure has left a hole at Huntley High that can't be filled.

Junior William Hartzog, who referred to Woo as a "second father," said he was present during the altercation and did not see Woo "choke" either student involved, which had been alleged.

District 158 Board President Michael Fleck said he was saddened by the way social media played out over this incident.

"The public did not have the correct information, and while there are pending investigations and charges, the public will not have the full story," Fleck said. "But when social media is used to get out the cyber torches and pitchforks, we as a community do not look good. Horrible things were said about parents and students, and personal attacks based on limited or inaccurate information flew."

Huntley assistant football coach and law enforcement member Mike Doty said Woo's departure from the district will set a bad example on a larger scale.

"Students are going to feel empowered to continue to do whatever they want," Doty said.

Although some people claimed the school board was responsible for Woo's resignation and called on board members to resign, Fleck said the board is only involved in the hiring and termination of the superintendent.

"Again, no employment decision was brought to us," he said. "When controversial issues come before us, we can and will take more information before an employment decision is made. But if somebody voluntarily resigns, we won't stand in the way of that decision."

Fleck said the district has a strict anti-bullying policy and takes seriously its overall policy of "All Students -- Always."

"No student is afforded any less protection or treated more harshly based on their social or economic stature, their academic performance, their behavior performance, their race, religion, orientation or any other factor," Fleck said. "All students means exactly that: all students."