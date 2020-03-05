Veterans show creative sides at annual Lovell arts festival

"Four score and seven years ago" rang out Thursday in a dark auditorium at the College of Lake County in Grayslake.

The 272-word speech that President Abraham Lincoln thought would be easily forgotten instead was recited 157 years later by Steve Marquette during the annual Lovell Federal Health Care Center Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The fest allowed veterans like Marquette who are enrolled for care at Lovell FHCC's facilities to show off their creative sides.

Performance categories included dance, drama, solo and group vocal and instrumental acts, vocal original compositions and special recognition.

More than 100 total entries, including 21 live performances, entertained the 150 people gathered to enjoy the competition.

Noopie Wynn sang various smooth jazz selections, including a song he wrote for his wife of 47 years on one of their anniversaries. Wynn said he writes a song for his wife each year.

Local artists, musicians and writers judged the creative entries and determined winners in each category. First-place finishers may be eligible to advance to the national level to compete against veterans from around the country.

"Participation has tripled in the five years the festival has been at the college," CLC President Lori Suddick said.

Emcee Ellis Reed, who also won first place for his singing and participated in the national Veterans Creative Arts Festival in 2019, belted out the blues classis "Death Letter/Grinnin' in Your Face."

Reed noted that he had rehearsed the powerful song with guitarist Chris Winters only 20 minutes before the competition,