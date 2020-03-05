Rezin accuses Oberweis of donation scheme

Upper, from left, Anthony Catella, Ted Gradel, Jerry Evans and Catalina Lauf and, lower from left, James Marter, Jim Oberweis and Sue Rezin are the Republican candidates in the 14th Congressional District.

Congressional candidate Sue Rezin said she caught GOP primary opponent Jim Oberweis "red-handed" in a campaign laundering scheme -- using information from LaSalle County State's Attorney Karen Donnelly.

Oberweis, who is a state senator from Sugar Grove, is accused of donating money to other candidates' campaign committees from his campaign committee for state senator, in exchange for a reciprocal donation to his federal campaign for the Republican nomination in the 14th Congressional District.

Rezin, a state senator from Morris, has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, stating federal law prohibits Oberweis using his state campaign funds for his congressional run.

In an email, the Oberweis campaign dismissed the complaints as "a desperate last-minute effort to try to gain some traction on her failing campaign."

"These allegations are simply not true," the email said.

Donnelly provided Rezin's campaign with a copy of an uncashed $1,000 check from the Friends of Jim Oberweis to Donnelly's campaign committee. Donnelly said Oberweis then told her personally in a phone conversation to donate $500 to his federal campaign committee.

Donnelly alerted Rezin's campaign and signed a sworn affidavit of what took place.

In early February, Oberweis had an agent of his campaign, Keith Becker, contact Donnelly through a Facebook message saying: "State Sen. Jim Oberweis said he would make a reciprocal donation of greater value for a donation to his campaign."

Federal election law does not permit state and local campaign funds to be transferred to federal campaigns, according to an email from Federal Election Commission Press Officer Judith Ingram.

"At its option, however, a nonfederal committee of the same candidate may refund its leftover funds to its contributors and may coordinate arrangements with the federal campaign for a solicitation of those same persons," according to the email.

Along with Rezin and Oberweis, Anthony Catella, Jerry Evans, Ted Gradel, Catalina Lauf and James Marter are vying for the Republican nomination in the March 17 primary. The 14th Congressional seat is held by Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville.