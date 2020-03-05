 

Arlington Heights firefighters rescue 3 people from burning downtown building

  • Firefighters rescued three residents Wednesday night after flames broke out in a second-floor apartment at a multiuse building in downtown Arlington Heights. One resident was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

      Firefighters rescued three residents Wednesday night after flames broke out in a second-floor apartment at a multiuse building in downtown Arlington Heights. One resident was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fire broke out late Wednesday at a three-story, multiuse building above a State Farm office on Northwest Highway in downtown Arlington Heights. Three people were rescued by firefighters.

      Fire broke out late Wednesday at a three-story, multiuse building above a State Farm office on Northwest Highway in downtown Arlington Heights. Three people were rescued by firefighters. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Arlington Heights firefighters rescued three people late Wednesday from a three-story brick building on Northwest Highway in the village's downtown. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

      Arlington Heights firefighters rescued three people late Wednesday from a three-story brick building on Northwest Highway in the village's downtown. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A village notice shows a downtown Arlington Heights building was declared temporarily uninhabitable after a fire late Wednesday. The three-story building houses residents and two businesses.

      A village notice shows a downtown Arlington Heights building was declared temporarily uninhabitable after a fire late Wednesday. The three-story building houses residents and two businesses. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Charred damage remains Thursday morning following a fire Wednesday night in downtown Arlington Heights. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

      Charred damage remains Thursday morning following a fire Wednesday night in downtown Arlington Heights. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 3/5/2020 10:05 AM

Arlington Heights firefighters rescued a man by ladder and helped escort two others out of a burning building overnight in the village's downtown.

The fire was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in a three-story multiuse building at 16 E. Northwest Highway. It started in the kitchen of a second-floor corner apartment facing the main street, according to Fire Chief Andrew Larson.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Larson said working smoke detectors alerted residents to the fire, and firefighters were dispatched after someone called 911.

When firefighters arrived, some of the residents of the 10 or so apartments in the brick building's upper two floors already were outside. But one man on the top floor -- coughing because of smoke inhalation -- had to be rescued from his streetside window by firefighters who raised a ladder to get him.

Firefighters helped walk two other residents out of the building during an initial search. Both were conscious and talking, but one was taken to Northwest Community Hospital with injuries deemed to be nonlife-threatening, Larson said.

Firefighters saw smoke and flames upon arrival to the building, which is located across the street from the downtown Arlington Heights train station, but were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, Larson said.

While investigators know where the fire started, they don't yet know how. Larson said the resident of the apartment where the fire began was home at the time.

Fire department officials early Thursday morning deemed the structure uninhabitable, but residents should be able to return soon after basic cleanup and repairs, Larson said.

He said the fire was contained to the apartment where it started on the second floor, while the third floor sustained light smoke damage. Two streetside businesses are located on the first floor -- a State Farm insurance agency and a video production company.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 