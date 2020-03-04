The 5 most Googled coronavirus questions, and their answers

Among the most Googled questions about coronavirus are can the virus survive on objects and can it be cured.

As concerns over the global novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 grow, we answer the five most Googled questions about the disease.

There are more than 130 confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide and 11 deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Is coronavirus airborne? How does it spread?

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, which can travel up to 6 feet, and through contaminated surfaces. Droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. Though spread easily, the coronavirus differs from typical highly contagious airborne viruses, such as measles or smallpox, whose pathogens can travel through the air by both small, dry particles and as larger liquid droplets.

Is coronavirus worse than the flu?

The COVID-19 and influenza viruses are contagious viruses that cause respiratory illness. Both cause fever, cough, body aches, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. Both can be mild or severe, even fatal in rare cases, and can lead to pneumonia. However, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is considerably higher than the flu.

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces (doorknobs, bus poles, touch screens)?

Earlier studies of similar coronaviruses, including Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), concluded they can remain infectious on surfaces for up to nine days. Common disinfectants could render the viruses inactive and higher temperatures might dissipate them, studies show. But touching a contagious surface is not the main way COVID-19 spreads.

Will warm weather kill the coronavirus?

It is not yet known whether weather and temperature impact the spread of COVID-19. Other viruses, such as the common cold and flu, spread more during cold-weather months, but infection is not limited to that period.

Can coronavirus infection be cured/stopped?

There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for COVID-19 at this time. Those infected can get help to relieve symptoms. In severe cases, treatment could include care to support vital organ functions. Knowing signs and symptoms can help stop the disease from spreading.

• Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Daily Herald research