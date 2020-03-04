Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher and others plead not guilty in gambling ring case

The brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher joined a crowd of defendants who stood before a federal judge Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to their alleged roles in a multimillion-dollar sports gambling ring that federal authorities say involved as many as 1,000 people.

Casey Urlacher, mayor of Mettawa, stood at the back of the group that formed in front of U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall -- a group including nine defendants and their attorneys.

Urlacher said little during the brief hearing on the 25th floor of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, giving only short answers to questions from the judge. Later, he left the building without speaking to reporters.

A 28-page federal indictment filed late last month accused Urlacher of helping Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice run a gambling ring.

