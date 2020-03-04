Biden picks up backing in Illinois as campaigns pivot toward upcoming primaries

Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, emerges from the booth with her ballot as she votes on Tuesday in her home state. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, accompanied by his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, arrives at a primary night election rally Tuesday in Essex Junction, Vermont. Associated Press

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a primary election night campaign rally Tuesday in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Super Tuesday is so yesterday.

The two front-runners in the Democratic presidential primary are pivoting to states like Illinois that are rich in delegates.

Wednesday morning former Vice President Joe Biden announced new endorsements from U.S. Reps. Bill Foster of Naperville and Mike Quigley of Chicago.

Meanwhile, rival Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has a strong network of dedicated volunteers in the state from his 2016 primary run and has scheduled a rally in Rockford March 10.

After slumping in February, Biden has bounced back -- winning nine states in Tuesday's primary while Sanders scored a significant victory in California.

Also making the primary interesting, after elections where the outcome is often foreordained, is Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, supported by U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky.

Candidate and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg announced this morning he is dropping out and backing Biden.

Biden also has support from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Matteson.

Foster said of Biden, "I worked up close with him throughout the depths of the Great Recession, and I saw him push job-saving, lifesaving bills through Congress, with a steady hand and a big heart.

"Today more than ever, our nation is reminded how crucial it is to have a president who believes in facts, science, and reason," Foster added in a statement.

There are 155 delegate spots up for grabs in Illinois.

Six states have primaries March 10, and Illinois shares its March 17 primary date with Arizona, Florida and Ohio.

Prominent Democrats yet to endorse include Gov. J.B. Pritzker, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Sean Casten of Downers Grove and Lauren Underwood of Naperville. That could change quickly.

Quigley, who grew up in Carol Stream stated, "in Chicago, we know something about toughness and resilience, and nobody embodies that spirit more than Joe Biden.

"On all the issues that matter most in our community, Joe has been standing beside us for decades."