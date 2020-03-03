Palatine approves dog rescue and adoption center for former Fortune Kookie building

A dog rescue and adoption center will take over the former Fortune Kookie Chinese restaurant in Palatine, which closed after a fire about four years ago.

Palatine village council members Monday night granted a special-use permit to Second City Canine Rescue for the vacant 3,500-square-foot building at 570 N. Smith St. An outdoor area for dogs surrounded by an 8-foot fence is part of the plan.

Although nonprofit Second City has not had a physical home since starting in 2011, it hosts adoption events at places such as a PetSmart in Schaumburg.

Second City board President Jacqueline Cobb, a veterinarian from St. Charles, said after Monday's council session that the organization hopes the extensive renovations for the shuttered restaurant will be completed in time for the facility to open before the annual Cocktails for Canines fundraiser at Inverness Country Club on Nov. 7.

Jennifer Moreland will run the Palatine adoption center. She said the organization typically has about 60 dogs that first are placed in foster homes before going up for adoption.

"They're dogs that come from high-kill animal shelters (or) open-access municipal shelters within the city (of Chicago) and Southern states," Moreland said.

Fortune Kookie, which was a popular place for Chinese food in the village, never reopened after the late-evening fire erupted on Jan. 25, 2016. No one was injured in the fire, which officials said was not considered suspicious.

In February 2018, the village council approved a special-use permit for the Sakura Sushi and Grill in the Fortune Kookie structure, but the project went nowhere.

Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said a maximum 10 dogs will be allowed in Second City's kennels. He said the nonprofit also will be required to provide a 24-hour contact number to the village to address any potential problems when the animals are alone.

Michael Matthys, vice president of Orland Park-based Linden Group Architects, addressed concerns about barking dogs, saying acoustical ceiling tiles and other soundproofing materials will be installed.

Second City, which has about 250 volunteers, tentatively projects to be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

At least 2,500 dogs have been saved since Second City began in 2011, according to the organization. Cobb said the nonprofit has a goal of boosting adoptions by 25% once it starts operating from its first building.