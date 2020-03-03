High-ranking District 214 administrator resigns for personal reasons

One of the top administrators for Northwest Suburban High School District 214 has abruptly resigned after nearly two decades in the district.

Kurt Laakso, associate superintendent for human resources since 2012, handed in his resignation last Thursday in a two-sentence letter to Superintendent David Schuler and school board President Dan Petro.

"It has been my honor to work for District 214," Laakso wrote.

In an email to district staff over the weekend, Schuler wrote that Laakso resigned for personal reasons.

Laakso didn't respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

While the district works to find an interim associate superintendent, Schuler said he will be taking over Laakso's responsibilities.

"We wish Kurt the best in his future endeavors," Schuler wrote.

Laakso's resignation is listed under the personnel transaction report school board members are set to vote on Thursday as part of their meeting's consent agenda.

On his LinkedIn profile, Laakso lists his job status as a self-employed leadership and human capital consultant.

Laakso was the second highest paid employee at District 214 -- only after the superintendent -- earning a base annual salary of $201,269, according to the district's 2019 salary and benefits report.

Before he was promoted to the district's administrative office, Laakso was principal of Prospect High School from 2007 to 2012. He joined the district as the English and fine arts division head at Elk Grove High School in 2000.

As head of human resources, Laakso oversaw recruitment, hiring and contract negotiations for the state's second largest high school district.