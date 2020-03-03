Feder: Four ABC 7 employees stay home after possible coronavirus exposure

Four employees of WLS-Channel 7 were kept away from work Tuesday out of concern they may have been exposed to the coronavirus, officials of the ABC-owned station confirmed.

The action was taken "out of an abundance of caution," the station said, after an ABC 7 reporter and photographer interviewed a food service worker Monday at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights where a coronavirus patient was being treated.

A second photographer who shook hands with the first one (during a shift change in the news van) was told not to come to work. The wife of the first photographer, who also is employed at the station, was offered the opportunity to stay home with their family and chose to do so.

All four employees were awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests on the food service worker before they are expected to come back. ABC 7 would not confirm the names of the four, citing confidentiality.

