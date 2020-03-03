District 214 associate superintendent abruptly resigns

One of the top administrators for Northwest Suburban High School District 214 has abruptly resigned after nearly two decades in the district.

Kurt Laakso, associate superintendent for human resources since 2012, handed in his resignation last Thursday. Laakso's resignation is listed under the personnel transaction report school board members are set to vote on Thursday as part of their meeting's consent agenda.

Neither Laakso or district officials immediately provided an explanation Tuesday for the resignation.

On his LinkedIn profile, Laakso lists his job status as a self-employed leadership and human capital consultant.

Laakso was the second highest paid employee at District 214 -- only after Superintendent Dave Schuler -- earning a base annual salary of $201,269, according to the district's 2019 salary and benefits report.

Before he was promoted to the district's administrative office, Laakso was principal of Prospect High School from 2007 to 2012. He joined the district as the English and fine arts division head at Elk Grove High School in 2000.

As head of human resources, Laakso oversaw recruitment, hiring and contract negotiations for the state's second largest high school district.