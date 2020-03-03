14th District candidates talk about drug prices

Upper, from left, Anthony Catella, Ted Gradel, Jerry Evans and Catalina Lauf, and, lower from left, James Marter, Jim Oberweis, and Sue Rezin are Republican candidates in the 14th Congressional District primary.

Six of the Republican candidates seeking the 14th Congressional District seat laid out their plans to lower prescription drug prices to an audience of seniors living in Huntley's Sun City community Monday night.

State Sen. Sue Rezin was the lone candidate to identify lowering drug prices as "the No.1 issue." She said she'd follow the lead of the AARP to find solutions, including more generic drug options and the ability to buy prescription drugs across state lines. Rezin, of Morris also spoke against so-called gag orders between pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers that prevent pharmacists from informing customers of the lowest price options and discounts.

President Donald Trump signed legislation in 2018 to end such gag orders. Rezin said simply asking about available discounts can lower the costs of drugs priced at $500 all the way to $50.

Fellow state Sen. Jim Oberweis said he started pitching a solution more than a decade ago to use the free market to lower prices. The Sugar Grove resident said American drug companies should not be allowed to sell drugs to nations like Canada, where the government acts as the sole purchaser.

"All we have to do is change the law and say it's OK to re-import our drugs from foreign countries," Oberweis said. "That will, in a short time, neutralize the price difference between countries. Americans are paying all the (research and development) costs. All of those who benefit from those drugs should share equally in those costs."

Catalina Lauf, of Woodstock, said the path to lower drug prices starts with fewer regulations on drug companies. Most generic drugs are produced in China and India. Lauf said American companies need fewer regulations to incentivize them to make generic drugs here.

"We need to make sure we are creating an environment where our drug companies are able to grow," Lauf said.

Warrenville resident Jerry Evans supports fewer regulations but also preserving the safety of the drugs brought to the market. He said the FDA approval process can take more than a decade and be a costly process for drug manufacturers. Those costs are then passed on to patients.

"I would support finding ways to make that process better so people can get those medications faster and cheaper," Evans said.

James Marter, of Oswego, said there must be more competition across borders and state lines. But the biggest step to making drugs cheaper is repealing the Affordable Care Act, he said.

"It was the biggest tax increase in American history," Marter said. "We need to eliminate that. And we need to eliminate overregulation."

Anthony Catella, of St. Charles, was the only candidate to speak about lowering prescription drug costs through a complete revamp of the health care system. He quoted the late Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy, saying "the state of a family's health shall never depend on the size of a family's wealth" in supporting "comprehensive, high-quality health care to be within the reach of all Americans."

That includes protecting those with pre-existing conditions, Catella said, and having pharmaceutical companies prioritize "the health of their citizens" over "their own personal wealth."

Ted Gradel, of Naperville, was not at the forum Monday night. In various written answers to candidate questionnaires, he has spoken in support of increasing health care choices and price transparency.

The sprawling 14th Congressional District includes parts of DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Naperville resident, in Novemember.