Sen. Tammy Duckworth endorses Joe Biden for president

Former Vice President Joe Biden administers the Senate oath of office to U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth as her daughter, Abigail O'kalani Bowlsbey, watches during a mock swearing-in ceremony in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill on Jan. 3, 2017. Associated Press

Following Super Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to pivot to crucial states like Illinois and he'll do so with backing from U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth.

The Hoffman Estates Democrat on Monday threw her weight behind Biden, who along with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appears to be a front-runner in the race to be the Democrats' nominee for president.

"Joe also has a proven record of not just promising to help the little guy and communities of color like Donald Trump, but Joe actually delivers for them -- he's earned our trust," Duckworth said in a statement.

"Those of us who've served this nation in uniform understand just how important it is for the commander in chief to have not only the depth of experience needed to protect our country, but also the humility to recognize the magnitude of the sacrifices our troops make on their orders," said Duckworth, a former Illinois National Guard pilot who was critically wounded in the Iraq War.

Tuesday's contest in 14 states and one territory could winnow the candidates for Illinois voters in the March 17 primary election. Contenders vying to take on Republican President Donald Trump include Biden and Sanders plus U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and billionaire businessman Mike Bloomberg.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, and Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White have also endorsed Biden.