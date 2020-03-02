Northwest Community Hospital treating coronavirus patient

The state's third coronavirus patient is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, officials said Monday. Daily Herald File Photo

The state's third patient diagnosed with the coronavirus is being treated at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights.

Hospital officials issued a statement Monday morning acknowledging a patient was in quarantine at the hospital and they are working with state and federal health agencies regarding the patient's treatment.

"NCH is closely following recommended guidelines outlined by these officials," the statement read. "At the moment we are implementing all associated protocols, including an exposure investigation, to identify those who might have had contact with this patient in order to treat them accordingly. Along with this patient, our top priority will remain to keep our staff and community safe at all times."

A Chicago couple were the first coronavirus patients in Illinois. They were treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and released back to their home where they were monitored daily, by health officials. The woman had traveled to China where she was infected and later infected her husband.

It's unknown how the third patient contracted the disease.