How to avoid getting infected with coronavirus

Diligent hand-washing and disinfecting surfaces are keys to avoiding infection with the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

There is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The virus is thought to spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes or through contact with infected surfaces or objects.

Prevention tips, at cdc.org, are based on avoiding exposure:

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of face masks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone at home or in a health care facility. CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Separately, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said Saturday on Twitter, that people over 60 or those with an underlying condition like cardiovascular disease, a respiratory condition or diabetes, might consider avoiding crowded areas, or places where they might interact with people who are sick.