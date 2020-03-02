Doctor: Coronavirus patient at Northwest Community Hospital 'doing very well'

A man diagnosed with the coronavirus continues to receive treatment at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where officials say he is "doing very well."

Hospital officials held a news conference Monday to discuss what is now the third confirmed case of the disease in Illinois, but citing federal privacy laws, offered no additional details about the man or how he contracted the disease.

Dr. Daniel Reaven said tests confirmed Saturday that the man had the coronavirus, a diagnosis expected to be confirmed soon by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health authorities said later Monday that the man's wife also has tested positive for the disease.

The woman in her 70s is quarantined at home and following instructions from health officials, the Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health reported.

The woman also is in good condition, officials said.

Reaven made no reference to or answered any questions about the woman during Monday's news conference.

A Chicago couple were the first coronavirus patients in Illinois.

They were treated at Amita St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates and released back to their home where they were monitored daily, by health officials.

The woman had traveled to China where she was infected and later infected her husband.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has requested that hospitals across the state implement additional testing to improve surveillance for COVID-19.

Illinois was the first state to provide COVID-19 testing and Pritzker announced two more IDPH labs in central and southern Illinois will be able to test specimens this week.

Symptoms reported among patients have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

Public health officials are encouraging the public to not alter their daily routines and remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands with warm soap and water, and staying home when sick.

Information is available at www.dph.illinois.gov and at www.cookcountypublichealth.org.