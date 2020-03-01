Possible coronavirus exposure: Family will stay home from Arlington Heights schools

Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 is keeping some staff members and students home from school after learning a person they had contact with has a relative who was exposed to the coronavirus.

Two Arlington Heights Elementary School District 25 employees and their children are staying home from school after having contact with a person whose family member was exposed to the coronavirus, the district's superintendent wrote in a letter to parents and staff late Sunday.

According to the letter from Superintendent Lori D. Bein, the staff members and children learned that their babysitter's relative, a hospital employee. was exposed to a patient diagnosed with the illness.

The employees and students work at or attend Dryden, Ivy Hill, Greenbrier and Olive-Mary Stitt elementary schools, the letter states.

"None of these people have any symptoms currently," Bein writes. "Our employees/students will stay home and self-monitor their symptoms, and they have been in contact with their physicians."

Bein writes that she has been working directly with the Cook County Department of Public Health and the Village of Arlington Heights. The health department said there is nothing additional that District 25 should do at this time, Bein writes.

"Again, I am sharing this information with you to be proactive," she added. "I will update staff and families as new information becomes available."