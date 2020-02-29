Truck driver killed in Long Grove crash Thursday identified

The semi-truck driver killed Thursday in a crash in Long Grove was identified by authorities Saturday.

The man, 69-year-old Stanley Adams of Des Plaines, died from blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a release Saturday.

The truck, reportedly loaded with approximately 20 tons of unspecified cargo, was traveling north on Route 83 at around 11:10 a.m. Thursday when it collided with a 2015 Toyota minivan that was turning from southbound Route 83 onto eastbound Westmoreland, Lake County sheriff's police said. The truck then hit a traffic lightpole and drove into a ditch. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan driver, a 45-year-old Vernon Hills woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office Thursday.

Cooper said toxicology results performed during the autopsy on Friday are pending.