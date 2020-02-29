 

Truck driver killed in Long Grove crash Thursday identified

  • The driver of a semitrailer was killed after a collision with a minivan at the intersection of Route 83 and Westmoreland Drive in Long Grove Thursday. The driver was identified by authorities Saturday as Stanley Adams, 69, of Des Plaines.

Doug T. Graham
 
 
The semi-truck driver killed Thursday in a crash in Long Grove was identified by authorities Saturday.

The man, 69-year-old Stanley Adams of Des Plaines, died from blunt force injuries he sustained in the crash, Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said in a release Saturday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The truck, reportedly loaded with approximately 20 tons of unspecified cargo, was traveling north on Route 83 at around 11:10 a.m. Thursday when it collided with a 2015 Toyota minivan that was turning from southbound Route 83 onto eastbound Westmoreland, Lake County sheriff's police said. The truck then hit a traffic lightpole and drove into a ditch. Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The minivan driver, a 45-year-old Vernon Hills woman, was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office Thursday.

Cooper said toxicology results performed during the autopsy on Friday are pending.

