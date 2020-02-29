Tom Skilling to undergo gastric bypass surgery

Meteorologist Tom Skilling of WGN-TV talks at the Tornado & Severe Storm Seminar at Fermilab in Batavia in 2011. Skilling, Chicago television's superstar meteorologist, says he will undergo gastric bypass surgery Wednesday in an effort to lose weight. "I've been working over the past half-year to get ready for this," Skilling announced on Facebook Saturday. Daily Herald file photo April 2011

By Robert Feder

Tom Skilling, Chicago television's superstar meteorologist, says he will undergo gastric bypass surgery Wednesday in an effort to lose weight.

"I've been working over the past half-year to get ready for this," Skilling announced on Facebook Saturday.

Skilling, 68, will be on medical leave from his duties as chief meteorologist at Nexstar Media Group WGN-Channel 9 starting Tuesday. He said he expects to be out from four to six weeks.

"As anyone who's struggled to get weight off and KEEP it off, you realize at some point there are some people who need help beyond merely dieting," Skilling wrote. "I'm one of them and reached the point some time ago that I realized an intervention was needed."

